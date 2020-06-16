

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) Plc said the Group has received two solar engineering, procurement and construction contracts from an American power and energy company worth over $200 million. The Group will be responsible for delivering two major solar projects in the U.S. state of Virginia with a combined output of 190 megawatts.



Wood Group noted that the latest contract follow a series of other recent wins including $100 million of onshore wind projects, that will result in Wood's US renewables business double in size in 2020.



