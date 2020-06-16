

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit before taxation fell 52 percent to 98 million pounds from 209 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share declined 46 percent to 17.4 pence from 32.8 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before taxation was 114 million pounds, compared to 222 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 20.2 pence, compared to 35.0 pence a year ago.



Revenue dropped 2 percent to 1.13 billion pounds from last year's 1.11 billion pounds. Underlying rental revenue was 1.04 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 1.01 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said its Board has proposed final dividend of 33.5 pence, same as last year, making 40.65 pence for the full year, slightly higher than last year's 40.0 pence, with strong cash generation and a strong balance sheet.



Looking forward, the company said, 'The diversity of our products, services and end markets coupled with ongoing structural change opportunities put the Board in a position of confidence to look to the coming year as one of strong cash generation and strengthening our market position.'



