Papers examining new frontiers accelerating change in information security are sought

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced that the Call for Papers for CSA EMEA Congress 2020 is now open through August 31. This multi-day virtual event, to be held later this fall, will focus on information security, privacy, governance and compliance, and emerging technologies. Those interested in providing thought leadership on the research, development, practice, and requirements surrounding cloud security are encouraged to apply.

"This year's CSA EMEA Congress promises to spark discussion on sectors that are accelerating change in information security," said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Security Alliance. "Experts on everything from IoT to the Software-Defined Perimeter will be there to drive and facilitate the sharing of best practices and education opportunities for cloud security professionals eager to shape the direction of cloud security in the coming decade."

Cloud and cybersecurity experts are encouraged to provide vendor-neutral presentations, providing both educational and practical thought leadership on such topics as IoT, Quantum Computing, Dev Ops and Artificial Intelligence.

With training and educational opportunities for cloud security professionals, attendees representing both end-user and industry viewpoints will be able to experience a unique mixture of compelling presentations and topical discussions on topics essential to the cloud ecosystem, including: Zero Trust, the growing complexity of cloud certification, continuous assurance and compliance, the European Cloud and GDPR, DevOps and containerization, and AI-driven cloud security. In addition to Q&A sessions following certain presentations, attendees will be able to network virtually via Circle, a global community of CSA members and partners.

