GridGain Systems: GridGain Experts Share In-Memory Computing Strategies, Provide Practical Advice at Worldwide Virtual Events

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced it is hosting or participating in multiple conferences, webinars, and virtual meetups taking place in June 2020 to share their unique insight into the latest in-memory computing technology developments and trends.



"GridGain experts have helped hundreds of companies deploy in-memory computing technologies to successfully achieve highly performant, massively scalable applications that leverage digital integration hubs, HTAP and other strategies," said Terry Erisman, executive vice president of marketing and alliances at GridGain Systems. "Our virtual events are great opportunities for attendees to connect with our experts, learn about the in-memory computing strategies that may be best for them, and hear practical implementation advice."

Webinars

How Digital Integration Hubs Power Digital Transformations on the IBM Z Platform (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/digital-integration-hubs-power-digital-transformations-on-ibm-z-platform) - June 16, 2020 - Co-presented by Mythili K. Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer, IBM, and Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO, GridGain, this webinar will discuss the increasing market pressures in key industries, such as banking, that are leading Z platform users to leverage digital integration hubs for flexible information flow between core transactional systems and hybrid cloud environments.



- June 16, 2020 - Co-presented by Mythili K. Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer, IBM, and Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO, GridGain, this webinar will discuss the increasing market pressures in key industries, such as banking, that are leading Z platform users to leverage digital integration hubs for flexible information flow between core transactional systems and hybrid cloud environments. Simplifying GridGain and Apache Ignite Management with the GridGain Control Center (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/simplifying-gridgain-and-apache-ignite-management-with-the-gridgain-control-center) - June 17, 2020 - Greg Stachnick, GridGain Director of Product Management, will introduce the GridGain Control Center, the next generation of GridGain and Ignite monitoring tools that provide a common toolbox for developers, administrators, and operators to efficiently work with their clusters and avoid expensive mistakes. The demo-driven session will highlight the core feature set of GridGain Control Center, so users can get more out of existing GridGain and Ignite applications.



- June 17, 2020 - Greg Stachnick, GridGain Director of Product Management, will introduce the GridGain Control Center, the next generation of GridGain and Ignite monitoring tools that provide a common toolbox for developers, administrators, and operators to efficiently work with their clusters and avoid expensive mistakes. The demo-driven session will highlight the core feature set of GridGain Control Center, so users can get more out of existing GridGain and Ignite applications. Learn Apache Ignite Through Coding Examples (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/learn-apache-ignite-through-coding-examples) - June 24, 2020 - Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, will demonstrate various Apache Ignite capabilities, including clustering, compute and SQL capabilities, data loading, and streaming.

Virtual Meetups

Architecting Low-Latency Java Systems at Massive Scale with Java Talk & Java Meetup Sydney (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/architecting-low-latency-java-systems-massive-scale-java-talk-java-meetup-sydney) - June 17, 2020 - Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations and Apache Ignite PMC member, and Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO of Azul Systems, will review a Java-powered software stack based on Azul Zing and Apache Ignite that makes JVM behavior predictable, scales out linearly, and allows selecting Java for high-throughput, low-latency scenarios.

Conferences

Spark Summit 2020 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/spark-summit-2020) - June 24, 2020 - As a Silver Sponsor of the virtual event, GridGain will have live "booth" attendants available during exhibit hours to discuss the benefits of in-memory computing for real-time big data and machine learning-powered applications and how the technology can fit specific use cases.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

