

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a provider of industrial LED lighting, Tuesday said it is starting to see early signs of project business and MRO orders have continued to strengthen.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains difficult to provide guidance for the full year due to the Covid-19 related uncertainty in end markets. The company currently expects the trading performance for 2020 to be significantly second half weighted.



Longer term, the company said it is confident to be well positioned to grow profitability.



In its trading update, the company said its manufacturing facilities remain open.



In recent weeks we have experienced generally improving, but volatile, order intake, especially in the US. We are starting to see early signs of project business and our MRO orders have continued to strengthen, demonstrating a significant increase in our market share.



Dialight said it is increasing deliveries to customers week-on-week and have reduced the overdues backlog.



Dialight will release its interim results on August 3.



