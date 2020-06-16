Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.06.2020 | 09:33
BOC Group Releases ADOIT 11.0 - Setting New Standards in EA Experience

- Introducing ArchiMate Lite, Validation Checks for Relations, an All-New Design & Document Interface, and More, to Elevate the EA Experience for All Users

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced the new ADOIT release with enhancements to capability, performance and design, pushing the limits of what ADOIT can do, and powering a next-generation experience. Bringing new ways to collaborate, create relations, model simply and get around quickly, ADOIT 11.0 encompasses groundbreaking ease of use, making it perfect for newbies and EA pros alike.

BOC Products & Services AG Logo (PRNewsfoto/BOC Products & Services AG)

"ADOIT transforms how people do EA and create a digital replica of their business, and with ADOIT 11.0, we're taking it even further by bringing new capabilities that take advantage of its power and versatility," said Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager. "ADOIT 11.0 delivers exciting features, including ArchiMate Lite making modelling with ArchiMate simpler and easier, Validation Checks for Relations ensuring accuracy and consistency in architecture documentation, and a fresh look for the Design & Document scenario highlighting ADOIT's simplicity, while putting uncompromising power at your fingertips."

The capabilities mentioned above, in addition to other features from this release like the Search Queries Publishing which put collaboration in ADOIT front and centre, make the ADOIT 11.0 an immensely powerful tool, perfectly equipped to accompany all EA needs.

A detailed insight into the latest improvements is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to register for the Free Trial to experience the power of ADOIT first hand.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Volksbank Wien.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur, with more than 90 partners around the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094508/BOC_Logo.jpg

Contacts
BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH
Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz
Market Development Manager
+43 1 905 10 81 2250
enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
