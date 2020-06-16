AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2020 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 15/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74810 CODE: MSDU ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 70007 EQS News ID: 1070723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2020 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)