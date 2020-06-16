HURRICANE ENERGY

Hurricane has announced the resignation of Dr Robert Trice as CEO. Beverley Smith has been appointed as interim CEO and will oversee a thorough review of all available data, which will inform the future activity programme to increase production while maintaining capital discipline. Production from the Lancaster early production system (EPS) is relying on the deliverability of the 205/21a-6 well following Hurricane's unexpected shut-in of 205/21a-7z in May 2020. Full-year guidance has been suspended, with the 205/21a-6 well presently producing at c 12,000bod. Production from 205/21a-6 will be increased over the coming weeks and months, although the optimal rate will be heavily dependent on the ongoing response of the reservoir. Our risked valuation has decreased to 37.1p/share from 70.4p/share (-47%) as we adjust our Lancaster EPS production profile and timing and capex allocation of future developments. Our core NAV now stands at 13.6p/share (-38%).

