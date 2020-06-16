Western Union Business Solutions collaboration with ELITE offers business support and capital raising for fast-growing private companies

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has partnered with ELITE, part of London Stock Exchange Group, to offer a portfolio of services to companies in the U.K. through Western Union Business Solutions enabling them to propel growth, raise capital and access global and local networks.

The collaboration under ELITE's partner programme enables Western Union Business Solutions to offer FX, cross-border payments expertise, access to a network of industry experts and relationship managers to navigate the global marketplace. Western Union Business Solutions will share leading global compliance expertise, help develop strategies to manage international payments, currency risk and get payments where they need to be in the most effective and efficient way.

"We are excited to collaborate with London Stock Exchange Group's ELITE platform, to support fast-growing companies" said David Prendeville, head of UK foreign exchange services, Western Union Business Solutions. "The opportunity to assist these businesses in formalizing their payments strategies as their trusted partner is very exciting."

ELITE is an international business platform for over 1,500 fast-growing private companies, both in the U.K. and across over 43 countries, to help them scale up, whatever their stage of growth. ELITE provides companies access to the skills, capital and networks they need to expand. ELITE offers education, business support, mentoring, networking and access to a community of U.K. and global investors, as well as ELITE's own funding platform.

Paola Cuneo, Head of Advisors and Investors, ELITE, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Western Union to help ambitious high-growth businesses in the ELITE ecosystem. This collaboration supports ELITE companies in their journey to expand their presence nationally and internationally. Accessing Western Union's substantial expertise will be critical in order to achieve their growth plans."

For organizations seeking a partner to optimize cross-border payments, Western Union Business Solutions equips businesses with solutions to send, receive and manage international payments. Our extensive global network, spanning over 200 countries/territories and 130 currencies combined with our knowledge of local markets helps to enable businesses to manage international payments simply, effectively and efficiently.

