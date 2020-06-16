We are migrating our Nordic Equity Derivatives markets, currently on the Genium INET platform, to a new Global Derivatives Trading platform based on INET technology that leverages our Nasdaq Financial Framework (NFF). This Nasdaq next-generation platform is a solution based on global financial standards, for stable, flexible and high-speed services. The new framework with its powerful core technology and standardized access to Nordic liquidity, will in the coming years be the common technical platform utilized across all Nasdaq's U.S. and European markets and asset classes. The migration of equity derivatives to the new trading platform is scheduled for implementation by the end of 2021. Please note that equity derivatives will continue to be cleared in Genium INET after the trading re-platform. The equity derivatives market segments that are covered by the migration with their respective segment MIC are listed below: -- SEED: Swedish Equity Derivatives, Single Stock and Index -- NOED: Norwegian Equity Derivatives, Single Stock and Index -- DKED: Danish Equity Derivatives, Single Stock and Index -- FIED: Finnish Equity Derivatives, Single Stock -- PNED: Pan-Nordic Equity Derivatives, VINX30 Index Trading of Fixed Income Cash, Fixed Income Derivatives and Commodities as well as Clearing of Financial and Commodity Derivatives will remain on the current Genium INET platform until further notice. The new Equity Derivatives Trading platform will require connectivity updates as well as introducing a new trading application, replacing the current Genium INET Trading Workstation. The OMnet API will be discontinued for trading. An OUCH-like protocol, similar to the protocol used on our INET Cash Equity platform, will be introduced together with mandatory changes for the existing FIX and ITCH protocols. Together with the technical changes, updates to the Market Model will be introduced. Our goal is to offer a smooth onboarding experience throughout the program, and we will look forward to working closely with all involved parties. Due to the impact these changes will have, there will be extensive testing activities scheduled for all members and solution providers. Certain parts of the testing procedures will be mandatory for all market participants, pending the integration towards the exchange and trading systems. The implementation project will continue in close cooperation with market participants and relevant authorities. In order to facilitate communication, a web site is provided with information and upcoming documents describing the migration process and the new trading platform as well as connectivity details and protocols. The Equity Derivatives Replatforming Webpage can be found at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migrationand is available as of today June 16, 2020. This website will regularly be updated with the latest news in regards to this migration program. We expect a more detailed overall time plan after the summer. Current scheduled timeline and milestones: June -20 Project announcement, web landing page -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- September Project (web)seminars and presentations -20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- October -20 Connectivity Guidelines and early Connectivity testing - Draft -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- November Protocol Specifications and Updated Market Model - Draft -20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- December Onboarding opens up in the Member Portal, early log in tests -20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- March -21 Test Environment with full trading functionality and final specifications available -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- September Certification of ISV and client applications completed -21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- October -21 Market Wide Acceptance test and production verification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End -21 Launch of the new platform for Equity Derivatives Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The primary communication channels will be IT-Forums, IT-Notices and the technical web page. We are also looking forward to providing the market with onboarding tools in our Member portal, have (web)seminars, provide individual meetings, and issue regular newsletters. For more information, please contact your Key Account manager or: Per Fröling, +46 8 405 64 34, per.froling@nasdaq.com Anders Bergström, +46 8 405 73 64, anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic 