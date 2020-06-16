Patent data from LexisNexis PatentSight featuring unique innovation KPIs now available as part of an Alternative Data catalog through BLOOMBERG

Patent data including all standard patent measures and PatentSight unique innovation KPIs are now available on the BLOOMBERG Enterprise Access Point.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatentSight, a LexisNexis Legal & Professional company, today announced their longitudinal patent datasets are now available to BLOOMBERG Data License clients through BLOOMBERG Enterprise Access Point. "We believe in the power of patent data to help investors identify trends and shifts in the global technology landscape. We are proud to give Bloomberg clients access to our unique innovation KPIs to support better investments," said Marco Richter, Managing Director of PatentSight.

Investment managers and data scientists are increasingly applying patent data to conduct better informed investment decisions

Investors' interest in alternative data has exploded over the past few years as firms have been actively seeking a sustainable edge to add to their investment process. Patents are future-oriented and possess high predictive power, thus being frequently used to identify technology trends and disruptive innovations early on. Patent data can also be applied to identify potentially impactful start-ups or to assess the risks and opportunities that technology-driven companies are likely to face. ESG focused investors use patent data to identify companies investing in technologies against the mitigation of climate change.

PatentSight provides strategic insights based on worldwide patent data

PatentSight compiles bibliographic patent data from worldwide patent offices and has the most comprehensive full-text patent data with over 100 million patent documents in English. An international expert team ensures up-to-date and accurate patent ownership based on corporate structure, M&A, spin-offs, company name changes, patent transactions, and other extensive primary researches. Based on this enriched and cleaned data, PatentSight evaluates patents using a scientifically-developed and proprietary methodology, the Patent Asset Index. This method distinguishes high-value patents from less important ones, enabling better-informed business decisions.

PatentSight data is now easily accessible for investors via BLOOMBERG Enterprise Access Point

The addition of PatentSight data to BLOOMBERG Enterprise Access Point makes it considerably easier for asset managers looking to add these nontraditional datasets to their investment process. The new dataset features patent and innovation KPIs for global stock-listed companies including a 10-year point-in-time history and weekly updates of the database. Thanks to the included BLOOMBERG Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI) mapping, the BLOOMBERG Enterprise Access Point delivers PatentSight data in ready-to-use formats and allows clients to browse patent data sets, examine metadata, download and test sample data sets, all to help investors uncover opportunities and build new strategies.

If you would like to learn more about how PatentSight can help you win a sustainable edge in your industry, please visit www.PatentSight.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis and Nexis services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis IP is a product line helping the global innovation community to make more informed decisions, comply with regulations, and to achieve superior outcomes. The PatentSight platform is recognized to reveal the impact and efficiency of an enterprise's investment in innovation. Thus, our information-based solutions contribute to enabling the advancement of humanity through innovation.

Contact: Holger Zimmer, hzimmer@patentsight.com, +49 228 763 711 50

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692029/Reed_Tech_a_LexisNexis_Company_Logo.jpg