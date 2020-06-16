LONGi Founder and President, Li Zhenguo, joined business leaders at the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Leaders' Summit 2020

XI'AN, China, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Leaders' Summit 2020 kicked off on 15th June, marking 20 years of uniting business for a better world. Global leaders and enterprise representatives from all over the world came together to discuss how to rebuild inclusive and sustainable economic and social solutions to achieve a world that combines social justice, low-carbon development, climate resilience.

LONGi is the only Chinese company involved in the Summit, which saw participation of over 10,000 companies from 156 countries. On the morning of June 16th, Founder and President of LONGi Group, Mr. Li Zhenguo, spoke about "How to invest in an orderly and better way for the global sustainable future under the COVID-19 epidemic" in his keynote at the Asia-Pacific Arena, together with Dr. Gao Li, WHO Representative of China and Nicolas Vix, CEO of the French Agricultural Credit Bank (China) Co., Ltd.

"The COVID-19 outbreak inevitably brings challenges to renewable energy companies. This epidemic, now in every part of the world, will eventually end.The short-term imbalance of supply and demand will see prices of photovoltaic products falling rapidly, thereby increasing the competitiveness of photovoltaic power. We believe that clean energy, especially the development of photovoltaic power, will accelerate when the epidemic ends," Mr. Li Zhenguo said.

At the Summit, the "Sustainable Infrastructure" Action Platform was launched to help countries along the Belt and Road Initiative solve complex sustainability challenges and to innovate around the global SDG goals.

"As we all know, many countries across the Belt and Road Initiative are neighbors with abundant resources. Clean energy transmission and applications can be achieved through collaborations. In coastal areas, clean energy can be used for seawater desalination while introducing desalinated seawater and freshwater into the estuary and into inland desert areas. This will achieve ecological restoration, turn deserts into oasis and achieve negative carbon development," Mr. Li Zhenguo explained.

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of UNGC. It is also the 20th anniversary of the establishment of LONGi. The principles that UNGC adheres to coincide with the clean energy concept LONGi holds dear. "We are optimistic about the future of renewable energy, and we will promote the transformation of the energy mix with members of the UNGC and our partners worldwide," Mr. Li Zhenguo added.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg