OBI Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II

Poster Presentations to highlight the role of the Globo H antigen in cancer cell survival and its prevalence in different tumor types

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174), a leader in Glycosphingolipid Immuno-Oncology therapeutics targeting the Globo Series antigens (Globo H and SSEA-4), today announced that data highlighting the role of Globo H antigen in cancer survival and its prevalence in different tumor types, will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II from June 22-24, 2020.

"We are excited to share that we have demonstrated Globo H antigens (GH) may play an important role in cancer survival, both in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, anti-GH antibody treatment can abolish the GH effects and overcome the erlotinib resistance in lung cancer cells in vivo. We are also pleased to share our recent findings on the presence of GH-positive immune cells in the intra- or peri-tumor region using an IHC assay approved by the FDA for investigational use, which suggest GH-ceramide may suppress normal immune functions. The heterogeneous expression of GH among different molecular subtypes of cancer cells may provide a biomarker in the selection of patients for GH-directed therapies," stated Ming-Tain Lai, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OBI Pharma.

Session PO ET04.02 Identification of molecular targets 2

Title: The role of Globo H in cancer cell survival

Presenter: Tzer-Min Kuo, PhD, et. al., OBI Pharma, Inc., Taipei, Taiwan

Virtual Meeting II: E-Posters Session: Poster 2934/8

Date/Time: June 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 6 PM EST

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/1616

Title: The prevalence of Globo H in different tumor types: Breast, pancreatic, lung, gastric, colorectal, liver, and esophageal cancers

Presenter: I-Ju Chen, PhD, et. al., OBI Pharma, Inc. Taipei, Taiwan

Virtual Meeting II: E-Posters Session: Poster 2946/20

Date/Time: June 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 6 PM EST

https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/1631

The above poster presentations will be available online at www.obipharma.com on June 22, 2020.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3, and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

