PR Newswire
16.06.2020 | 11:03
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Preliminary Results

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Preliminary Results

PR Newswire

London, June 16

Publication of Preliminary Results

The following preliminary financial results are available for viewing:

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

To view the preliminary financial results, please go to the Anglian Water website at www.anglianwater.co.uk.

A copy of the preliminary financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

For further information, please contact:

Regan Harris
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Lancaster House, Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63

