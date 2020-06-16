The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled a hybrid product with a power range of 6.5-13 kW. The device has a maximum efficiency of 98.4%, according to Ginlong, and battery charging/discharging efficiency of 97.5%.Chinese inverter manufacturer Ningbo Ginlong Technologies has launched a hybrid residential inverter it claims can ensure AC back-up for up to 10 kW of continuous power and 16 kVA of peak power. The three-phase RHI-3P(5-10)K-HVES-5G battery inverter is available in four devices with power ratings of 6.5, 7.8, 10.4 and 13 kW. The product also features a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V per ...

