5G Testing Equipment Market Size Worth $3.23 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G testing equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2027, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027. Rapidly escalating demand for smartphones, along with higher internet speeds, has resulted in vigorous manufacturing of 5G-enabled smartphones across the globe, which is propelling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the early adoption of the fifth generation technology

By equipment, the signal and spectrum analyzers dominated the market in 2019 due to its fast and simple signal analysis, along with its ability to capture and analyze phase-related information of the signal

Major market players in China , Japan , and South Korea are expected to focus on deploying fifth generation network infrastructure for the media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, among other industry verticals.

Read 250 page research report with ToC on "5G Testing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Signal & Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers), By Revenue Source, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/5g-testing-equipment-market

Applications of fifth generation technology continue to expand at a steady pace on account of increasing usage of IoT and connected devices. Besides, surging availability of large data centers makes it convenient to use 5G testing equipment for the deployment of fifth generation technology. The commercialization of fifth generation technology began most recently in 2019, thereby creating an opportunity hotspot for these devices in the upcoming years. Market penetration of fifth generation technology in specific sectors such as automotive, entertainment, medical, construction, and security is increasingly creating demand for 5G testing equipment. Continuously evolving research & development of these devices to make them more application-oriented and industry-compliant is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Hyper-connectivity of the world is one of the prime factors fueling the demand for 5G testing equipment. Increasing utilization of connected devices in emerging economies, such as China and India, continues to create data traffic in a network, thereby enforcing the need for establishing a more efficient and secure network. Escalating demand for data traffic control is anticipated to propel the fifth generation technology, which will consequently lead to exponential growth in the market. Furthermore, connectivity needs in smartphones, wearable devices, connected cars, smart home devices, and other consumer electronic devices are likely to augment the demand for 5G testing equipment. High speed of fifth generation technology and availability of wireless and wired technology are potential factors for easing the connectivity process. On the contrary, associated cost and technical issues due to multiple carrier involvement are considered the key restraints of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G testing equipment market based on equipment, revenue source, end user, and region:

5G Testing Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Oscilloscopes



Signal and Spectrum Analyzers



Vector Signal Generators



Network Analyzers



Others

5G Testing Equipment Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

New



Rental

5G Testing Equipment End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

Telecom Equipment Manufacturers



Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs)



Telecom Service Providers



Others

5G Testing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of 5G Testing Equipment Market:

MACOM



Rohde & Schwarz



VIAVI Solutions Inc.



Keysight Technologies



Anritsu



LitePoint

Find more research reports on Communications Infrastructure Industry, by Grand View Research:

Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market - To avoid power disruption in the data center operations along with the need to control the electrical supply in the data centers is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

To avoid power disruption in the data center operations along with the need to control the electrical supply in the data centers is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Millimeter Wave Sensors & Modules Market - Increasing research and development activities in the millimeter wave technology and constantly increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Increasing research and development activities in the millimeter wave technology and constantly increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications are anticipated to propel the market growth. Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market- The increasing R&D activities in the Millimeter Wave (MMW) technology and the continuously rising demand for bandwidth-intensive applications are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, ourBI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo