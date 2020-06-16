AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 15/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.2105 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26700139 CODE: PR1R ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 70015 EQS News ID: 1070845 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2020 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)