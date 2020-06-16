Acquisition will accelerate the digital transformation of airline commerce and support airline industry recovery

Accelya, a leading provider of technology solutions to the global airline and travel industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Farelogix, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for airline retailing and New Distribution Capability (NDC)-enabled commerce. The acquisition will advance Accelya's vision to provide a next-generation, end-to-end platform that enables airline commerce, providing a full suite of innovative retailing, distribution, and fulfillment solutions. Once part of Accelya, Farelogix will be well positioned to expand its operations, better support its airline customers, and leverage Accelya's industry expertise to better interconnect airline systems.

Farelogix has played an instrumental role in defining innovative retailing for the airline industry, providing passenger service system (PSS)-agnostic technology that enables airlines to dynamically create, control, optimize, and deliver personalized and differentiated offers across sales channels. Farelogix has more than 25 airline customers worldwide that use its technology to grow revenue per passenger, achieve greater efficiency, and reduce costs. Integration with Accelya's complementary mission-critical airline solutions will optimize the entire airline commerce lifecycle by allowing greater control and flexibility over commercial offers, orders, and downstream processes, and benefiting airline customers and their passengers through accelerated digital transformation.

"The industry we serve is facing an unprecedented set of challenges requiring increased agility and integration," said John Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Accelya. "Accelya is at the forefront of travel and transport technology and our acquisition of Farelogix will enhance our capability to deliver an integrated Offer-to-Settlement platform and provide innovative solutions and greater choice for airlines worldwide."

"Our focus on delivering high performance, PSS-agnostic technology that can drive revenue, increase brand loyalty, and reduce costs is strategically aligned with the Accelya vision and directly addresses the needs of all airlines," said Jim Davidson, CEO of Farelogix. "This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for Farelogix and Accelya to accelerate innovation in technologies for airline retailing, commerce, order management, and financial settlement."

The acquisition follows Vista Equity Partners' investment in Accelya by the firm's permanent capital investment fund, Vista Equity Partners Perennial. Perennial's investment and operating experts partner with leading and mission-critical enterprise software businesses seeking to advance their market leadership and product innovation. The Perennial strategy is differentiated by its permanent capital structure, which allows it to engage in value creation opportunities and provide capital and expertise to accelerate company success over decades.

"The combination of Accelya and Farelogix will create a next-generation digital platform to help support airline industry recovery and enable a new era in airline commerce powered by innovation, technology, and partnership. Vista continues to believe in the resiliency and value of enterprise software, and in its long-term vision for Accelya, and we are pleased to take this next step on our journey with them," said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close this summer. The deal brings more than 300 skilled Farelogix employees, primarily based in Miami, into the global Accelya team. Prior to closing, Accelya and Farelogix will continue to operate as separate businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global provider of technology platforms, software and services to the travel and transport industry. Accelya has been delivering business-critical ?nancial, commercial, cargo and analytics solutions for more than 40 years. With over 200 airline customers, and operations spread across 14 countries, Accelya employs over 2,800 professionals worldwide.

Accelya offers a modular suite of technology solutions for air travel, from offer to settlement, solving critical business problems for airlines, travel agents and industry bodies such as IATA. Accelya's solutions are organized around customers' key functions including commercial planning and optimization, sales distribution management, financial reconciliation settlement. Paramount to Accelya's success is the exceptional breadth of understanding of industry data which allows the delivery of insightful and reliable solutions that reduce process friction in a complex inter-dependent industry. For more information please visit www.accelya.com

About Farelogix

Farelogix is a recognized leader and innovator in the travel industry. Its groundbreaking technology is modernizing the airline commerce and distribution landscape and is used by several of the world's leading airlines. The company's flagship Airline Commerce Gateway is a technology platform comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, shopping, pricing, merchandising, and retailing across channels. Recognized for its pioneering role in creating the distribution innovation known today as NDC, Farelogix now provides NDC (Level 4 certified) distribution and offer management solutions for more than 25 airlines with connectivity to all major PSS systems. Farelogix is headquartered in Miami, Florida with an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. ?For additional information, visit www.farelogix.com

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading investment firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco and more than $57 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, credit, public equity, and permanent capital strategies. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista's investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com

