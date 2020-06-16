EURid released its Annual Report containing a 2019 overview of statistics, achievements and financials.

2019 was a full year for EURid thanks to the following developments:

extension of its Service Concession Contract with the European Commission

the publication of the new .eu Regulation scheduled to enter into force in October 2022

the launch of the updated eligibility criteria allowing EU citizens to register a .eu domain name independently of their residency

the introduction of the .e? (.eu in Greek) after nearly a decade since its application within ICANN

the official start of the APEWS system to prevent possibly abusive registrations.

EURid additionally won the Registry of the Year at the 2019 CENTR Awards for the second time in a row, the German Association of the Internet Industry "eco://award" in the Domains category, and the ACSAC's "Distinguished Paper Awards" for the APEWS system.

When it comes to the .eu portfolio, the total net registrations decreased by 78 439 (from 3 684 750 to 3 606 311) compared to 2018. The decline may be attributed to the strengthening actions to fight abuses as well as to the uncertainties associated with the UK withdrawal from the EU and consequential measures for UK registrants.

The countries with the highest growth in terms of registrations were Portugal 72.9%, Norway 48.5%, and Ireland 44%.

Read more from EURid's 2019 Annual Report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

