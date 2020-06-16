Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.06.2020
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
WKN: A2PBMA ISIN: CA6658043089 Ticker-Symbol: D9M1 
Frankfurt
16.06.20
08:03 Uhr
0,202 Euro
+0,006
+3,06 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.06.2020
Northern Superior Resources Inc. Announces 2020 AGM Results

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2020 annual general meeting which was held yesterday by telephone conference call. All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting, were approved by an overwhelming majority of the votes cast. In particular:

  • shareholders approved fixing the number of directors of the Company at 7
  • the shareholders elected the following slate of directors:
    • Thomas Morris
    • Francois Perron
    • Andrew Farncomb
    • Michael Gentile
    • David Beilhartz
    • David Medilek
    • Gordon Morrison
  • Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP were reappointed as Auditors for the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors, and
  • shareholders approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Company also wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options under its option plan to certain directors, officers and employees allowing for the purchase of up to, in the aggregate, 1,450,000 common shares of the Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.34 per common share, for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval.

About Northern Superior

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For further information contact:

Thomas F. Morris PGeo., PhD., FGAC
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 -0992
Fax: (705) 525 -7701
e-mail: info@nsuperior.com
www.nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the

policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Northern-Superior-Resources-Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594005/Northern-Superior-Resources-Inc-Announces-2020-AGM-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
