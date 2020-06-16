Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 16
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 15-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|179.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|181.24p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.15m
|Net borrowing level:
|3%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 15-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|69.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|70.41p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP31.20m
|Net borrowing level:
|21%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
