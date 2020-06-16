

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as the number of global confirmed Covid-19 cases topped 8 million, adding to concerns about a second wave of lockdowns from rising infection rates.



Mainland China reported 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 15, down from 49 a day earlier.



Two new cases have been confirmed in New Zealand after two women who flew in from London to see a dying parent had tested positive.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,730.97 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $1,737.90.



The United States still leads the world with the highest number of infections, about 2 million or 25 percent of all reported cases. The number of cases reported in Latin America and the Caribbean now stands at 1,681,378.



Gold is also benefiting from a weaker dollar after the Federal Reserve announced it will begin purchases of individual corporate bonds to help the world's largest economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de