Single Pane of Glass for Microsoft Networks, VMware Edge and Hybrid Clouds

FusionLayer has launched a new version of FusionLayer Infinity, the patented Software-Defined IP Address Management (SD-IPAM) solution. The latest addition to the FusionLayer product family introduces plug-and-play support for VMware Edge and IoT Solutions, the market-leading virtualization solution used by enterprises as part of their edge cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

As digital transformation gains momentum, an increasing number of enterprises are planning new Information Technology (IT) architectures distributed across remote computing sites known as edge clouds. The goal of these projects is to bring cloud-native computing closer to the end-users to enable real-time business applications for smart devices.

While industry leaders such as Red Hat and VMware offer container-based microservice platforms for the edge clouds, enterprises are struggling with end-to-end automation due to network management processes that remain manual. Although enterprises may have traditional IP Address Management (IPAM) solutions in place, these legacy solutions remain blind to various aspects of modern enterprise networking such as the cloud edge and microservices.

To address these challenges, FusionLayer has positioned its Infinity solution as the Network Source of Truth (NSoT) that provides a single pane of glass for all dimensions of networking. This encompasses hybrid and edge cloud, container networking, L2 connectivity, and policy data, in addition to the traditional enterprise networks used to connect the data centers and branch offices. With the latest version of FusionLayer Infinity, the company has added VMware Edge and IoT Solutions into its already impressive list of supported third-party technologies.

"The request to support VMware Edge DHCP came in from customers who have been running traditional Microsoft enterprise networks and are now expanding to the cloud edge" stated Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "By deploying FusionLayer in these environments, our customers can implement end-to-end automation while saving up to millions by minimizing the risk of network downtime."

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer streamlines cloud and application delivery in next-generation data centers. The company's vendor-agnostic technology bridges service automation workflows that span across application and infrastructure silos. Nine out of 10 of the world's largest service providers leverage FusionLayer technologies. For further information, please visit www.fusionlayer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005046/en/

Contacts:

Jeremy Stacy

Marketing Executive

pr@fusionlayer.com

+358 75 325 2992