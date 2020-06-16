Saiba AG Selects AGC Biologics to Develop and Produce COVID-19 Vaccine

AGC Biologics will manufacture SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for partner Saiba AG

SEATTLE, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics , a global biopharmaceutical Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced it will be partnering with Saiba AG to manufacture a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Saiba AG is a Swiss biotechnology company that specializes in the research and development of virus-like particle (VLP) vaccines for infectious and chronic diseases. Saiba AG is leveraging its patented Cucumber Mosaic Virus VLP platform technology to develop the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

The recombinant subunit VLP vaccine not only has the potential to rapidly deliver an effective and safe prophylaxis for COVID-19, but also an economic, scalable, high-yield and large-scale production capability. These are key assets for addressing the current pandemic and predicted global vaccine supply issues. The vaccine has been engineered to enhance immune responsiveness in elderly people, a high-risk group for COVID-19.

"I am pleased to work with the AGC Biologics team again on such an important vaccine development project," says Saiba AG Founder and Inventor Professor Martin F. Bachmann. "AGC Biologics' expertise and competence in VLP manufacturing is an important enabler for our rapid development plans, which include commencement of clinical trials and contribution to national vaccine supply in Q4 2020. We are happy to build upon our foundational long-term relationship as we share the same values to serve patients through science."

"Partnering with Saiba AG to manufacture this vaccine gives us an opportunity to make a very positive difference," says AGC Biologics CBO Mark Womack. "During these unprecedented times, it is our responsibility to provide our customers with the lifesaving products they need. We're very proud to partner with Saiba AG on such an important project."

About Saiba AG

Saiba AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon (Schwyz) Switzerland, is built on a solid foundation of experience, know-how and intellectual property in vaccine research and development. Its patented VLP technology and core projects can help clients to define, explore and develop vaccination strategies for their needs, which include infectious and chronic diseases. Virus-like particles (VLPs) are the most immunogenic recombinant scaffold for display of antigens with strong Proof-of-Concept (PoC) in humans. Saiba AG's proprietary technology has enabled its scientists to generate a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 with preclinical proof of concept, and they have significantly invested in their discovery and clinical capabilities. With the effective control of many infectious diseases in many parts of the world, chronic, often non-communicable diseases have become the single largest cause of death and disability. Treatment of such chronic diseases is expensive and often ineffective. There is a major need for novel treatment modalities such as therapeutic immunization to prevent rather than treat chronic diseases and that are available at affordable costs. Learn more at www.saiba-biotech.com .

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1000 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include plasmid (GMP pDNA) manufacturing, cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

