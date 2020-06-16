Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2020 | 13:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Products Integrated into Citizens' Daily Life

HAIKOU, China, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- June 13 of the year 2020 marksChina's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day. According to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, Hainan Province has launched a series of activities themed "Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance, Healthy Lifestyle" including online shopping festivals, photography tour exhibitions and performances in museums, historical and cultural blocks, scenic spots and hotels, to inherit and carry forward outstanding traditional culture, establish Hainan's "intangible cultural heritage" brand, and to facilitate the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) and Hainan International Tourism Consumption Center.

Hainan Province has launched the First Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance Products Shopping Festival to display the intangible cultural heritage products through the internet. The picture shows that the Network hosts have introduced Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage products.

On June 13, Hainan held the first Intangible Cultural Heritage Shopping Festival. "Intangible Cultural Heritage" products were promoted on the live-streaming studio for customers to choose from. Over 20 categories of products were introduced including traditional Li ornamental textile, nationality pottery, coconut-shell carving, coffee and sugar, with a total of over 160 kinds of products exhibited and sold online. It marks Hainan Province's active exploration of a new mode of inheriting and developing intangible cultural heritage. Through the mode of "intangible cultural heritage + e-commerce", Hainan Province will popularize "intangible cultural heritage" knowledge and enable people to have access to "intangible cultural heritage" products.

Hainan Province's Intangible Cultural Heritage Photography Tour Exhibition opens in Haikou Qilou Old Street. Hundreds of exquisite intangible cultural heritage pictures above the provincial level tell the story of Hainan's intangible cultural heritage. Supporting intangible cultural heritage activities for the photography tour exhibition including Lingao Puppet Show, Danzhou Tune, tortoise-pose tug-of-war and traditional Li textile techniques have been staged to attract citizens and tourists, show Hainan's achievements in protecting intangible cultural heritage and carry forward the culture of Hainan FTP.

Hainan has also combined intangible cultural heritage with variety shows, to promote Hainan's intangible cultural heritage based on star effect, inject new vitality and impetus into the inheritance and development of Hainan's intangible cultural heritage and consolidate the foundation for the construction of Hainan FTP.

Up to now, Hainan Province has many intangible cultural heritage representative projects, including 28 at national level, 54 at provincial level and 166 at municipal level and county level. Li minority traditional spinning, dyeing and weaving crafts are included in the UNESCO's "List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding".

Image Attachments Links:
Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=365456
Caption: Hainan Province has launched the First Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance Products Shopping Festival to display the intangible cultural heritage products through the internet. The picture shows that the Network hosts have introduced Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191546/Hainan.jpg

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.