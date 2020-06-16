

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the results from a pre-planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 monarchE study of Verzenio (abemaciclib) in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy has met the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival, significantly decreasing the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death compared to standard adjuvant endocrine therapy alone. The safety profile was consistent with that observed in other Verzenio studies.



Lilly plans to present the data from the interim analysis at a medical meeting later this year. The monarchE trial will continue through the completion date, anticipated for June 2027.



