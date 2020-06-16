Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2020) -SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX: SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 15, 2020.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by show of hands. A total of 64,752,074 votes were represented in the meeting amounting to 59.66% of the issued common shares as of the record date. All votes were submitted by proxy with the following tabulation of these votes:

Directors Tabulation of Votes in Favour submitted by Proxy Tabulation of Votes Withheld submitted by Proxy N. Eric Fier 44,744,974 (99.67%) 147,778 (0.33%) Ross O. Glanville 41,845,159 (93.21%) 3,047,593 (6.79%) Ani Markova 44,736,402 (99.65%) 156,350 (0.35%) Hannes P. Portmann 41,825,951 (93.17%) 3,066,801 (6.83%) Graham C. Thody 44,235,902 (98.54%) 656,850 (1.46%) John H. Wright 41,128,740 (91.62%) 3,764,012 (8.38%)

In addition, shareholders voted in favour to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of SilverCrest.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 mineral concessions, of which the Company has 100% ownership and where all the known mineral resources of the Company are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

