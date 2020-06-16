NGMedical, a German medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application announces major milestones in preparation of its anticipated 510(k) approval later in 2020. The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001 and was derived out of Advanced Medical Technologies AG (AMT), which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012.

To prepare for the launch of its innovative BEE interbody devices, NGMedical has completed 3 major milestones. First, it has created a subsidiary and located its US Headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. This move demonstrates its commitment to the US marketplace.

The second step NGMedical has made towards commercialization is by engaging OrthoEx to support its US distributors and surgeons by providing Warehousing, Supply Chain, Inventory Management and Customer Service. OrthoEx is a third-party logistics (3PL) company born from a rich distribution and warehousing history that will help coordinate and efficiently manage NGMedical's logistics in the US.

Lastly, to create a scalable infrastructure, NGMedical has partnered with Ortho Spine Partners (OSP), a world-wide orthopedics, spine and biologics commercialization consulting firm. With four functional teams leading the different aspects required to successfully launch in the United States, OSP will guide NGMedical's Corporate Strategy, Commercialization and Hospital Access while leveraging data and analytics to better target substantial opportunities.

"This is an important step for NGMedical. We are happy having completed these three important milestones towards commercialization of our innovative technology in the United States. OSP and OrthoEx are the perfect partners to achieve our ambitious goals."; says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.

