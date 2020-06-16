Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.75p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.37p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.15p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16