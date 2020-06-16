Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Jetzt “alles entscheidend” für eine neue und womöglich heftige Turnaround-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.06.2020 | 13:27
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 15

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 15-June-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue259.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue262.37p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue252.53p
INCLUDING current year revenue255.15p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.