Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusive web affiliate engagement through our wholly owned subsidiary Multigioco Srl with Malta based DT9 Media Affiliations Group ("DT9") to help drive online client account activations.

The Company expects the engagement will each month attract new active clients and result in an increase in Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") and customer conversions to the i-gaming portfolio of online slots and casino games through its www.newgioco.it network.

"DT9's online gaming services and innovative Artificial Intelligence tools are expected to achieve considerable expansion of our online gaming customer base through our nationwide network in Italy," stated Alessandro Marcelli, Newgioco's VP of Operations. "DT9 represents a highly qualified, reliable, and professional partner, with whom we believe we could establish a profitable and lasting relationship, focused on growth and strengthening of our joint activities."

"We are proud to have signed this important supply agreement with such a recognized and prestigious brand as Newgioco," commented Danilo Di Tota, CEO of DT9 Media Affiliations Group. "We are convinced of the potential that their network is able to offer players and one that our team would know how to enhance and make visible within the regulated Italian i-gaming space."

About DT9 Media Affiliations Group

DT9 Media Affiliations creates communities that invite and incentivize expert influencers to prove their betting knowledge by sharing tips with their users. DT9 makes the market transparent by comparing odds across various bookmakers, ensuring that the users get the most value from their bets and creates in-depth, educational online and mobile betting, slot, casino, poker and bingo guides so their users can gain insights and be confident that their betting is supported by knowledge.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

