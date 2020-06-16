IPC to Leverage OpenFin OS to Build Voice App Store for its 110,000+ Global User Community

IPC Readies its Flagship Solutions for Next Chapter of Innovation with the Help of OpenFin

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenFin, the operating system for the financial community. Through IPC's "App Store" environment, traders and other regulated users will be able to:

Leverage IPC-developed applications seamlessly and efficiently alongside proprietary, client-developed applications without the need for native integration.

Access market data and trade lifecycle services available in IPC's Connexus Cloud platform through any OpenFin-enabled desktop, any of IPC's terminals or any IPC 'soft' trading communications solution.

'soft' trading communications solution. Integrate third-party applications available within the OpenFin ecosystem directly into IPC-powered trading communications workflows.

"A shared and open tech stack is critical in helping financial institutions in their digitalization journeys," stated Jefferies Financial Group. "This partnership between IPC and OpenFin is a constructive step toward ensuring the interoperability of our applications that are revolutionizing how trading desks share data and communicate with each other."

The partnership will be rolled out in multiple phases. The initial phase will allow all users to consume Blotter , a pioneering data visualization solution that structures and digitizes voice communications sent over IPC's innovative IQ/MAX Touch terminal, through OpenFin. When running within the OpenFin environment, Blotter can organically share data across multiple applications and vendor platforms to enable automation of complex trading workflows.

"Our strategic partnership with OpenFin embraces an open platform approach and is a game-changing proposition that transforms how financial institutions consume applications, share data and optimize workflows," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "Our global community of 110,000+ users and 6,600+ market participants can rapidly exchange information across platforms and devices by leveraging the interoperability and technological flexibility that OpenFin brings."

"Financial market participants across the spectrum are racing to modernize their legacy technology and empower users with new productivity tools. Digital workspaces and contextual workflows are the future, and voice is a crucial information source within this. We are excited to enter into this partnership with IPC in order to help their large and diverse client community further unlock the power of voice," said Mazy Dar, Chief Executive Officer, OpenFin.

Market participants interested in speaking to IPC and OpenFin subject matter experts can schedule a meeting with us. We also encourage you to learn more at www.ipc.com and www.openfin.co .

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,200 desktop applications across 225,000 desktops in more than 1,500 buy-side and sell-side firms in 60+ countries. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners and Wells Fargo among others. The company has offices in New York and London. https://openfin.co

