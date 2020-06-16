Demandbase Acquires Engagio

Unified company will reshape the B2B martech industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , announced the company had acquired Engagio, the leading B2B account-based engagement platform. The acquisition reinforces Demandbase's leadership in the ABM space and positions it to become the dominant B2B marketing platform company. Furthermore, the acquisition will help accelerate Demandbase's revenue growth from $100 million to reach its next immediate milestone of $250 million.

Demandbase and Engagio joining forces is a significant step forward in fulfilling the mission of transforming how B2B organizations go-to-market. It also continues the transition away from the traditional lead-focused models of the past, to the account-centric model embraced by high performing marketing and sales teams.

"This acquisition combines the leader in ABM with Engagio, one of the early pioneers of the category. It will change how B2B revenue teams operate," said Gabe Rogol, Chief Executive Officer, Demandbase. "Sales and Marketing alignment isn't enough. These teams must start moving as one - with a single set of data and insights, orchestrated across the entire buying journey. Demandbase can now deliver that with the definitive, no-compromise ABM Platform."

ABM innovation has exploded in a short amount of time, leading to broad adoption by B2B organizations. Today, ABM is a critical component of a B2B company's go-to-market strategy. As B2B companies adopt ABM, revenue teams are looking for a platform that spans people and accounts, manages the complete buyer's journey, and is truly omnichannel - from ads to email to sales activity. Bringing Demandbase and Engagio together as one company will reinforce our leadership position in the ABM ecosystem and accelerate the development of the next generation B2B martech platform.

"The acquisition accelerates everything I wanted to create in an ABM platform. We will combine Demandbase's strong go-to-market function and technological expertise with Engagio's deep marketing automation and CRM expertise," said Jon Miller, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Engagio. "But it's our shared vision for reimagining both the ABM and B2B martech landscapes that gets me truly excited for the future."

"At Coupa, we recognize the critical need for sales and marketing teams to have one ABM platform to align and deliver personalized experiences throughout the buyer's journey to drive growth," said Chandar Pattabhiram, Chief Marketing Officer, Coupa. "Demandbase and Engagio joining forces gives us a comprehensive solution for our ABM strategy and is a game-changer, not just for ABM, but for the broader B2B marketing technology industry."

The acquisition will combine Demandbase's top talent and technologies with Engagio to usher in a new era in ABM and B2B marketing technology. The Engagio team will join the Demandbase organization immediately. Furthermore, Engagio's Founders, Jon Miller and Brian Babcock will join Demandbase's leadership team as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win, and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue .

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

About Engagio

Engagio is the #1 Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform worldwide, according to independent analyst Research in Action. Founded in 2015 by the experts that built Marketo, Engagio helps teams target the right accounts, orchestrate multi-channel interactions and measure what's working. Backed by leading venture investors and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Engagio is trusted by more than 240 companies to empower their marketers and sellers to work as one revenue team. Customers include Atlassian, Anaplan, Snowflake, Pendo, New Relic, TrendMicro, and Vonage. To learn more, visit www.engagio.com .

