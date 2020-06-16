Leading Pharma Packaging Companies Commit to Supply for COVID-19 Fight

Stevanato Group, SCHOTT, and Gerresheimer confirm the readiness to support future COVID-19 Vaccine with pharmaceutical containers

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEOs of Gerresheimer, Stevanato Group, and SCHOTT are committed to ensuring ample supply of pharmaceutical containers for any COVID-19 vaccine and treatment that is developed, and that no patient shall be left behind, no matter what region of the world they live in. Also, the companies will make every effort to support the pharma industry's priorities for overall medication supply in addition to COVID-19 drugs. Each of the three companies manufactures billions of type-1 borosilicate glass vials, the most proven and most widely available material used to store and deliver vaccines around the world. They are making the statement to provide confidence in the global pharmaceutical supply chain in times of uncertainty.

"We stand ready to support the pharmaceutical companies in the fight against the pandemic," said Dr. Frank Heinricht, Chairman of SCHOTT's Management Board. "We will do our utmost to provide the required containers in the best quality. The fact that 50 billion borosilicate glass containers are already deployed each year for a wide variety of vaccines and treatments, and that we have made significant investments to expand capacity makes us optimistic this can be achieved."

"Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, we implemented all safety measures to protect our employees and deployed all available assets to secure our supplies to pharma companies," said Franco Stevanato, CEO of the Stevanato Group. "To support the mass vaccination campaign and the ramp-up industrialization needs, we invested in increasing the manufacturing capacity of vials from borosilicate glass. Conscious of the role we play, we are committed to ensuring all patients around the world have access to the vaccines and treatments."

"Facing the very challenging situation of a global pandemic, we will do everything to support any upcoming COVID-19 vaccine campaigns in close cooperation with our customers. In 2019 and 2020 we are investing more than ever to deliver the highest quality products with additional capacity. We are fully prepared to support the global market demand for potential COVID-19 vaccines with our vials and syringes being produced in our large production facilities in the US, Mexico, Europe and Asia", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO Gerresheimer AG.

About Stevanato Group

Established in 1949, Stevanato Group is the world's largest, privately-owned designer and producer of glass primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry. From its outset, the Group has developed its own glass converting technology to ensure the highest standards of quality. The Group comprises a wide set of capabilities dedicated to serving the biopharmaceutical and diagnostic industries: from glass containers with its historical brand Ompi, to high-precision plastic diagnostic and medical components, to contract manufacturing for drug delivery devices, to vision inspection systems, assembly, and packaging equipment. The Group also provides analytical and testing services to study container closure integrity and integration into drug delivery devices, streamlining the drug development process. Thanks to its unique approach as a one-stop-shop, Stevanato Group can offer an unprecedented set of solutions to biopharma companies for a faster time to market and a reduced total cost of ownership.

www.stevanatogroup.com

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer has worldwide operations and around 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of approximately EUR 1.4bn. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for safe and simple drug delivery: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems, as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

www.gerresheimer.com

About SCHOTT

SCHOTT is a leading international technology group in the areas of specialty glass, glass-ceramics and related high-tech materials. With over 130 years of experience, the company is an innovative partner to many industries, including the home appliance, pharma, electronics, optics, life sciences, automotive and aviation industries. SCHOTT has a global presence with production sites and sales offices in 34 countries. In the 2018/2019 fiscal year, the group generated sales of EUR 2.2 billion with over 16,200 employees. SCHOTT AG has its headquarters in Mainz (Germany) and is solely owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. This is one of the oldest private and largest science-promoting foundations in Germany. As a foundation company, SCHOTT assumes special responsibility for its employees, society and the environment.

www.schott.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191268/Stevanato_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191269/Stevanato_Group_Logo.jpg