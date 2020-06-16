introducing: marc jacobs beauty at lash'd lengthening and curling mascara

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- from the brand that brought you velvet noir mascara, marc jacobs beauty introduces the new gold standard of lashes: new at lash'd mascara for extreme length and curl, plus epic definition.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8735751-marc-jacobs-beauty-at-lashd-lengthening-and-curling-mascara/

"i especially love long, spidery lashes. when we were working on at lash'd mascara, i referenced tons of iconic images of women with very long, defined eyelashes. a day version of that, that doesn't involve a false eyelash, is what we've achieved with at lash'd." - marc jacobs

the inspiration

at last, the long, defined lashes you've been dreaming of are yours. joining marc jacobs beauty's cult-favorite velvet noir major volume mascara, marc's latest mascara launch adds instant length, definition, and curl for an elevated, full-extension lash look. the luxe metallic gold and black design was inspired by marc's love of stripes and represents the long, defined lashes that are achieved with at lash'd mascara.

instant definition, full extension

the innovative brush features wavy bristles that are designed to evenly coat each lash from root to tip for buildable volume and length. define each lash with the tapered wand tip to elevate your everyday lash look.

ultra-buildable volume and length

the innovative vegan formula features lash conditioners biotin peptide and provitamin b5, plus lightweight plant waxes to help build instant lash volume with a lightweight feel-without flaking or smudging.

marc jacobs beauty at lash'd lengthening and curling mascara (£ 25.00) is now available in the uk at harvey nichols.

atlashd

@marcjacobsbeauty

about marc jacobs beauty:

as with his fashion, marc's rule-breaking creativity is at the heart of his makeup vision. for marc, getting it right involves a little bit of wrong. he inspires you to push the boundaries and create your own style. so indulge in his exquisite textures, take liberties with his provocative shades, and play with his daring designs.

marc redefines beauty as imperfectly perfect. "i see beauty in many things and i am attracted to all sorts of imperfection, to style, to confidence or experimentation. it's unexpected and surprises you." inspiration stems from the spirit of "the girl" and her makeup ritual.