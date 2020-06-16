Trianz Attains AWS DevOps Competency Status

SANTA CLARA, California andSYDNEY, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status.

This Competency has cemented Trianz' position as a differentiated AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides focused consulting, continuous integration & continuous delivery, monitoring, logging and performance management, and infrastructure as code services. The firm successfully fulfills the AWS Competency Program's requirement of deep AWS expertise and seamless solution delivery.

With Trianz' DevOps practice, clients can quickly build, test and deploy code for eliminating bugs, enhance mission functionality and implement cybersecurity protection efficiently, while also minimizing downtime and providing on-going 24x7x365 enterprise technical support. Trianz' approach brings in greater visibility of most granular details on deployment and gives clients insights on the real progress.

"We are delighted that AWS recognizes the strength, depth and quality of our DevOps capabilities," said Sameer Zaveri, Vice President - Cloud Practice at Trianz. "This validation underlines our proven expertise in helping customers transform their business by adopting Agile and DevOps practices. Our growth momentum will not stop as we continue to invest heavily in our DevOps capabilities and help clients in transforming their businesses."

"We are thrilled to attain the APN DevOps Competency status," said Eric Lucas, Director - Cloud Practice at Trianz. "By leveraging DevOps, our customers can accelerate speed to market through highly automated and efficient processes, which results in increased certainty and reduced risk. Also, our unique methodology for implementing DevOps use cases supported by the latest tools and technologies provides business agility to our customers, which is critical in this digital economy."

To receive the designation, APN Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation related to DevOps, as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

