StemSation International, Inc.: StemSation Second Product ProStem PSP Now in Distribution Through its Network of Home-Based Independent Wellness Advocates

Product Offering Poised to Generate Significantly more Revenue in 3rd Quarter

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK:STSN) - a pioneer in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition, announces its second product, a fast-acting and exclusive formula named ProStem PSP™ for joint and muscle health (https://www.stemsation.global/www/en/us/item/10016/ProStem-PSP-ProStem-PSP/) is now in U.S. distribution and available for sale through its network of Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWA's").

Distribution will ramp up this 3rd quarter to include Europe, increasing revenue as consumers continue to take more personal responsibility for their health and wellness during these unprecedented times. StemSation's flexible Direct Selling business model is also an excellent opportunity for individuals to earn money from home, more important today than ever before.

Developed by Dr. Mira Gadzala, a highly respected PhD and board-certified Alternative Medical Practitioner, this innovative product provides a novel combination of highly effective and clinically proven nutrients and delivery system that helps to form a strong and long-lasting foundation for joint and muscle health, natural nourishment and repair, collagen structure, and flexibility. The highly potent antioxidants and other natural compounds in ProStem PSP also support the cellular energy processes, and circulatory and immune system responses that are pivotal aspects in joint and muscle health and allows the body to function on more optimum and healthy level. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JVqgbI1AoM

Ray C. Carter, Jr., CEO of StemSation stated "Our initial flagship product StemRCM, supporting immune system health, is being met with much enthusiasm by consumers and healthcare practitioners alike. Now with the addition of our second product, ProStem PSP, we enter the very large and fast-growing area of joint and muscle health. It's topical companion product, StemFlexTM, will also be available soon, further making our products unmatched in efficacy and innovation."

StemSation is a company with a long-term 'health mission', ambitious research goals, and innovative, holistic approaches to health & wellness, and healthy longevity. Its product line shows a new pathway to wellness.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC "STSN") develops, manufactures and distributes natural wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body by using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWAs") advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, website can be found at www.stemsation.global and social media can be found at https://www.facebook.com/StemsationGlobal/, https://twitter.com/StemsationI , https://www.instagram.com/stemsationglobal/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/stemsation-international-inc/.

