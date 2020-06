BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. retail sales for May are due at 8:30 am ET Tuesday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound and the franc, it rose against the euro. Against the yen, it eased.



The greenback was worth 107.33 against the yen, 0.9482 against the franc, 1.2651 against the pound and 1.1306 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



