BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 28 May 2020 has been set at 1.264980, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.173947 pence per share (USD dividend 2.75 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 26 June 2020 (to shareholders on the register on 5 June 2020).

16 June 2020



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098