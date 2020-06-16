Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2020) - KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (formerly Torino Power Solutions Inc.) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization, is pleased to announce that it has entered an initial agreement to integrate its Liquid Avatar platform (www.liquidavatar.com) with Disrupted Logic Interactive's ("DLI") ctalyst platform to enhance the experience of online and eSports gamers.

Founded in 2012 in Vancouver, BC, by a team of seasoned video, gaming, advertising and technology leaders, DLI's ctalyst platform currently works with over 130 game producers and has an additional 150 developers awaiting invitation to join the network. ctalyst is a one-stop, self-contained, and full-service platform similar in concept to Google's AdWords, AdSense, and Analytics, but designed just for video games and e-sports. With the 130 game producers, the peak reach has been 60 to 70 million players and manages over 150 unique data points and analytics on opt-in participants. It is anticipated that when the additional 150 game developers are invited into the program, the reach could extend to over 500 million gamers worldwide.

KABN North America's platform provides, at no cost to consumers, the ability to create a digital identity with the Liquid Avatar platform, verify their identity through KABN ID and create value for the use of their identity through KABN North America's cashback, engagement and loyalty program KABN KASH, as well as the KABN Visa card.

KABN North America generates revenue by providing users with high value services and delivering permission-based offers that fit their aggregated public data profiles. KABN never rents, sells or provides data to outside parties without permission, and complies with jurisdictional privacy rules and regulations.

KABN North America is working with DLI and its game developers to promote Liquid Avatar to US and Canadian gamers through the online game registration and certain game incentives.

"The ability to increase player reach outside of the game and the ability to empower users to control the use of their digital identity is a fundamental reason why we've partnered with Liquid Avatar," said Tom Raycove, CEO of DLI. "KABN's ecosystem presents a tremendous opportunity for DLI and our game developers to create revenue while building increased value for players."

Liquid Avatar - Delivering Reach, Value and Revenue

Game Developers - Liquid Avatar provides developers with the ability to extend their reach and revenue generation with players by having gamers activate Liquid Avatars. Any revenues generated by those gamers in the KABN Network will be shared by KABN, DLI and game developers.

Advertisers - For in-game advertisers, DLI manages over 150 unique data points and, together with Liquid Avatar, can assess if a gamer has more than 1 account, allowing unique advertising to be delivered not just based on individual game play of an individual person and not just the number of accounts, increasing both value for the advertiser and potentially increasing overall revenue in the ecosystem.

Gamers - By signing up in-game for a Liquid Avatar account, the user will have the ability to earn special rewards and value from the game developer. They will also have the ability to potentially create and manage in-game avatars with Liquid Avatar and extend their game personas to the real world. Working with DLI, the data points collected can support both the opportunities in Liquid Avatar and products like KABN KASH to create more personalized offers from merchants and increase the potential revenue generated by KABN North America.

DLI / catalyst - The agreement with KABN North America provides opportunities for DLI to increase their ongoing reach with gamers, create value for the ecosystems and generate revenues beyond in-game advertising. Liquid Avatar and KABN will share revenues generated inside the KABN ecosystem for users generated from DLI's referrals.

KABN North America - By working with DLI and other organizations that have large networks of non-verified users, Liquid Avatar can potentially create significant revenue and value for its partners and the KABN Network. This process both increases reach for Liquid Avatar and can potentially reduce customer acquisition costs significantly.

KABN North America Product Suite

KABN North America has 4 primary products that enable users to verify, manage and monetize their digital identity:

KABN ID : a reusable, Always On , compliant, biometrically based, identity verification and validation platform that forms the engine of the KABN Network.

LIQUID AVATAR: a digital image-based "wallet and keyring" platform that allows users to manage their digital identity.

KABN Card : an approved prepaid Visa card that includes a mobile banking wallet that supports both digital and traditional currencies.

KABN KASH: a robust loyalty and engagement platform with cashback and card-linked programs.

"This agreement with DLI creates an opportunity to reach a significantly large, low acquisition cost and highly scalable market to increase the reach of Liquid Avatar," said Benjamin Kessler, CEO. "KABN's suite of services will provide an ecosystem to empower these users to manage and control their digital identity and to benefit from unique, permission-based offers that will create revenues for KABN, DLI and game developers."

DLI is currently exploring its own private funding program and KABN North America has expressed interest in participating as a lead order, subject to completion of a definitive agreement, review of the offering, and receipt of all necessary approvals.

Over the coming weeks, KABN will begin its rollout of products and programs, initially on an invitation-only basis to its customers, social media, gaming and its network partners.

About DLI - www.disruptedlogic.com

Founded in 2012 in Vancouver, BC, by a team of industry professionals from gaming, advertising, technology and the motion picture industry, Disrupted Logic Interactive currently has 7 employees. Disrupted Logic has developed the ctalyst technology which is live and in market.

ctalyst is a one-stop, self-contained, and full-service platform similar in concept to Google's AdWords, AdSense, and Analytics, but designed just for video games and e-sports. ctalyst ads are a natural, native, and genuine playable and enjoyable part of the video gaming experience. The ctalyst engine manages over 150 user datapoints and analytics on an opt-in basis.

The platform has 130 participating game producers and an additional 150 developers awaiting invitations with an audience peak reach of approximately 60 to 70 million people. Disrupted Logic expects that when the additional 150 game developers are invited into the program, the platform's reach to the gaming industry could extend to over 500 million users worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.disruptedlogic.com

About KABN - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives.

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol: KABN

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

For further information, please contact:

Ben Kessler

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 700

ir@kabnsystemsna.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the KABN Financing in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57909