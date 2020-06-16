LvLogics, a specialist in measuring solid levels in difficult environments, and? Taoglas, a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT, today announced an industry-first, self-cleaning silo monitoring IoT solution for farmers, and wood pellet and biomass users.

"Traditionally, users have manually inspected the level of feed or pellets in silos to avoid running out," said Barry Finnegan, CEO of LvLogics. "In most cases, this leads to emergency deliveries from suppliers and, on average, costs the industry more than €2 billion globally per year. We're excited to help solve this issue by advancing the industry's digital transformation, and we look forward to further developing user friendly silo monitoring solutions with Taoglas' next gen IoT technology. We needed a technology partner who had the experience and global expertise to engineer and develop the wireless IoT technology. Taoglas engaged at every step of the process, moving quickly and smoothly from strategic planning to design, engineering and reliability testing of the IoT connectivity of the device. We didn't need to design our own wireless IoT solution and were able to leverage an existing reliable platform that was customized to our needs and fits neatly within our product packaging. Taoglas' complete back-end device management system allowed us to deploy the solution globally at launch with confidence without needing to hire a large in-house team, which allowed us to focus on the overall solution," he continued.

LvLogics and Taoglas partnered to develop a custom solution that automatically monitors and manages silo levels and provides users with secure access to a unique platform that presents the data in an easy-to-understand format. The LvLogics solution is powered by the Taoglas EDGE Connect, a next-generation IoT hardware and software platform that provides full cellular, Bluetooth and on-board sensors all from an ultra low-power device, and EDGE Insights, a cloud-based software platform that enables real-time insights and business intelligence.

The LvLogics solution utilizes a smart sensor in the silo that continuously measures the amount of stock remaining in the bin. Users can view the measurement from any device and receive email alerts when levels drop below set thresholds. Additionally, LvLogics developed a proprietary self-cleaning mechanism utilizing no moving parts to solve the issue of constant maintenance and unreliability due to dust and the aggressive environment.

"In conjunction with the EDGE Insights platform, the LvLogics solution allows for years of maintenance-free service and provides real-time automation and insights," said Adrian Burns, president of the IoT solutions division at Taoglas. "We're excited to help LvLogics to bring this revolutionary solution to market globally and to enable digital transformation to users quickly and cost effectively."

The Taoglas EDGE Connect platform provides device management, sensor management, a full IoT security stack, power management and data-as-a-service out of the box. Combined with Taoglas EDGE Insights, this provides a scalable, end-to-end solution for easy control, maintenance and secure management of many different connected devices, systems, instruments and appliances.

The LvLogics solution is deployed in a variety of commercial trials and is expected to roll out globally beginning in Q3 2020. See here for a demonstration of the monitoring platform or visit https://lvlogics.com/ for details on the self-cleaning smart sensor. For more information regarding the Taoglas EDGE IoT hardware and software platform, visit https://www.taoglas.com/iot-solutions/. To read the case study, visit https://www.taoglas.com/silo-monitoring-with-smart-sensor-iot-solution/.

About LvLogics

LvLogics provides accurate and reliable silo levels as a service to end users, distributors and manufacturers of animal feeds. The patented solution enables low cost sensors to be used in dusty environments and solves the issue of constant maintenance and unreliability due to dust and the aggressive environment.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

