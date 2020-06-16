LabTwin Named a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Life Sciences

BERLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LabTwin, creator of the world's first AI and voice-activated digital lab assistant, has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Life Sciences. Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, recognizes interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services in the report.

LabTwin's voice-activated digital lab assistant allows scientists to record data and access information from anywhere in the lab, simply by speaking. LabTwin automatically transcribes voice notes, and connects with lab instruments, to collect and collate real-time data. The digital lab assistant also talks scientists through protocols, improving compliance, and performs mundane tasks such as setting timers and creating order lists.

"LabTwin is delighted to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor. We created LabTwin's digital lab assistant to end the 'data desert' that scientists face at the bench," said Magdalena Paluch, Co-founder and CEO, LabTwin. "Our digital assistant works like a navigation system for scientists, allowing them to perform many tasks, such as taking notes or checking buffer concentrations, without taking their hands and eyes off their experiments."

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Life Sciences", Michael Shanler, Jeff Smith, Animesh Gandhi, Seth Feder, 27 May 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools, starting with the world's first voice-activated digital lab assistant. With LabTwin's assistant, scientists can collect data, manage experiments and reagent inventories, and streamline documentation simply by talking. LabTwin's mission is to help research labs lower error rates and improve productivity. LabTwin is backed by Sartorius and Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures (BCG DV). Their digital lab assistant is used by scientists around the world.

Visit the LabTwin website ? to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191511/LabTwin_Logo.jpg