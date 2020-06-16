Signant Health Expands Its Pioneering Patient Engagement App, TrialGuide, to Enable Remote Participation in Global Clinical Trials

Initially available as a free service to help existing customers during COVID-19, virtual visits are now released as a core functionality to enhance the value of patient and site communication to support remote study participation worldwide

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health today announced the expansion of its pioneering mobile patient engagement app, TrialGuide, to enable integrated virtual visit capabilities. Initially launched to help existing customers tackle the patient-site communication challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual visits are now available for all sponsors and CROs as the company continues to accelerate its product development roadmap in order to meet the rapidly evolving demands of global clinical research.

Virtual visits provide greater choice for patients and clinicians enhancing the patient experience and supporting trial continuity, now and in the future. By combining virtual face-to-face communication with appropriate remote assessments and a direct to patient clinical supply chain, Signant Health provides flexibility for patients, sites, and study teams regarding how, and where, clinical research is conducted.

TrialGuide is a robust patient engagement solution with features that complement virtual visits including SMS messaging, compliance reminders, visit schedule management, caregiver support, multimedia and animated content, gamification, third-party integration with patient stipend balances, and rapid deployment capabilities. Those looking to learn more about Signant Health's remote video capabilities can watch a 3-minute patient perspective demo video to learn how TrialGuide connects sites and patients, increases patient choice, and reduces the burden of study participation by keeping clinical trials top of mind without getting in the way of daily lives.

In addition to patient engagement, Signant Health's unified suite of patient solutions, including clinical supply chain management and endpoint quality services, have helped customers overcome the unforeseen challenges presented by COVID-19 and prepare for new realities in clinical research by supporting trial continuity and launching clinical trials faster than ever before.

"The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated how important patient-site connectivity is to the success of clinical research and our goal is to make it easier for patients to participate and communicate in trials without the technology getting in their way," said Ian Jennings, Chief Commercial Officer at Signant Health. "Whether that means enabling eCOA data capture, remote consent, and video visits on a single device, deploying IRT in record time to randomize and supply patients as quickly as possible, or equipping raters with the training and tools they need to make consistent assessments remotely, we are here to support our customers who are working hard to keep their trials running and bring new treatments to people who need them worldwide."

About Signant Health

We provide technology to help you change lives (not how people live). For more than 20 years, more than 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes, including all of Top 20 pharma, have trusted our patient solutions, clinical supplies platform, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. Signant supports patients and sites worldwide by integrating its TrialMax eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device, alongside rapid-deploy IRT and enterprise-wide SmartSupplies drug supply forecasting and inventory management systems - all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts for rater training, quality assurance, and blinded data analytics. Signant Health, a Genstar portfolio company, was created by the merger of industry pioneers CRF Health and Bracket Global. Learn more at signanthealth.com.