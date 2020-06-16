GeoWealth and Foreside Financial Group Announce Strategic Alliance, Providing Advisors with the Infrastructure Needed to Launch an RIA Today

Alliance Fulfills Advisor Demand for Turnkey Outsourced Compliance and Investment Solutions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / GeoWealth, a leading financial technology and turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), today announced a strategic alliance with Foreside Financial Group ("Foreside"), a global provider of compliance technology solutions and product distribution services to the asset and wealth management industries. Through this partnership, financial advisors that are either breaking away and becoming independent, or are founding a registered investment advisory firm ("RIA"), will have access to the full, turnkey investment, technology, and compliance infrastructure they need to successfully launch their businesses.

"Before an advisor launches an RIA, they must select both a compliance and technology partner. With the added complexities for advisors now working remotely during COVID, we are focused on simplifying and streamlining what is often characterized as an overwhelming process," said, Colin Falls, President of GeoWealth. "We are excited to announce our partnership with Foreside. Their industry-leading compliance offerings combined with our turnkey, modern platform will help entrepreneurial advisors successfully make the transition to independence."

GeoWealth's next-generation turnkey asset management platform is powered by its proprietary enterprise technology that comprehensively supports advisors. This cloud-based platform simplifies the wealth management process by allowing advisors to seamlessly manage all aspects of their business. GeoWealth's flexible, outsourced model management program includes both advisor-managed and third-party models. Their third-party model marketplace features investment solutions from some of the industry's most trusted asset managers, including J.P. Morgan, PIMCO, Fidelity, State Street Global Advisors, Van Eck, and Global X.

Foreside's Compliance Programs for RIAs are designed by experienced compliance experts and tailored to fulfill the ongoing compliance obligations of RIAs. Each level of support provides a dedicated consultant, supported by a team of compliance professionals, to deliver proactive services and continuous support to your firm. Together, GeoWealth and Foreside's synergistic offerings will unite, allowing advisors to access their shared resources, knowledge, and platforms.

"Foreside continues to bring to our clients best-in-class proprietary technology and partnerships with providers like GeoWealth who are pioneers in the industry. In doing so, we help our clients gain access to products that help them innovate, improve, and grow" said, Mark Alcaide, Senior Managing Director, Foreside. GeoWealth's end-to-end advisor platform allows a holistic solution that assists our clients with their technology, investment, and back-office needs."

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth's cloud-based financial technology platform empowers advisors to grow faster and to serve their clients more efficiently. With over 500 advisors and more than 60,000 accounts on its platform today, GeoWealth provides advisors flexible portfolio management, performance reporting, billing and risk profiling. GeoWealth also offers a diversified lineup of turnkey model portfolios. More information is available at http://www.geowealth.com.

About Foreside

Foreside delivers comprehensive advice and best-in-class technology solutions to clients in the global asset and wealth management industries. Foreside distributes more than $1 trillion of product through their 20 limited purpose broker-dealers. For 15 years, Foreside's suite of services and platform-based model have helped automate and simplify compliance and marketing for clients. Foreside works with pooled investment products, investment advisors, broker-dealers, global asset managers and other financial institutions.

By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, Foreside helps firms address and shape today's regulatory environment, drive operational efficiency and growth, and focus on value-adding work. Foreside is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with numerous regional offices, including New York and Boston. For more information on Foreside's suite of services, please visit www.foreside.com.

