SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced the appointment of George Mogannam as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mogannam will lead SnapLogic's global field organization, overseeing sales, sales engineering, professional services, customer success, and partnerships, as the company ramps for its next phase of growth. He brings 25 years of experience helping high-growth SaaS companies scale revenues and accelerate growth. Mogannam joins SnapLogic's executive leadership team and will report to CEO Gaurav Dhillon.

"We're thrilled to welcome George to the SnapLogic team," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. "George is a proven leader with deep experience implementing a repeatable sales methodology and process that drives growth. He also knows our space well, having led high-performing sales teams in the enterprise integration space earlier in his career. He's the right person at the right time to lead our global field organization and help the company scale to even greater success."

Mogannam joins SnapLogic from BlueJeans Network where he was CRO, having led the global field, customer, and channel organizations. While there, he helped the company grow annual recurring revenue to well over $100 million within two years, before the company was acquired by Verizon earlier this year. Prior to BlueJeans Network, he held sales leadership roles at Actiance, Avid Technology, Crossbeam Systems, and IBM. Mogannam honed his integration chops during his four years in various sales roles at enterprise data integration provider Ascential Software.

"This is an exciting time to be joining SnapLogic," said Mogannam. "The company brings its proven technology leadership, strategic partnerships, and track record of customer success to the fast-growing enterprise automation market. All the pieces are in place, and I look forward to working with the team to get SnapLogic's leading platform into the hands of more and more customers around the world."

Mogannam's appointment comes on the heels of prominent industry recognition for SnapLogic. A commissioned Total Economic Impact study by Forrester Consulting recently found that organizations using the SnapLogic platform realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 498% and accrued benefits of $3.9 million over a three year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than six months. In addition, the SnapLogic platform was recently recognized as the industry's 'Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for 2020' as part of the Software Information Industry Association's (SIIA) annual CODiE Awards. Further, in the last year alone, SnapLogic is the only integration and automation platform provider to be named a Leader across five key industry analyst reports and peer-to-peer customer review sites, including reports from Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

