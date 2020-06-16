Committed to helping companies scale human insights across their teams by providing unlimited access to on-demand and live training sessions

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced that it has expanded its educational offerings with the launch of UserTesting University Live, interactive real-time virtual training sessions led by experts in their fields. The new offering expands on the capabilities of UserTesting University, launched in 2019, by providing users with the ability to learn from UserTesting instructors and collaborate with their peers in a real-time, virtual learning environment. Since its launch, nearly twenty thousand lessons have been completed on the UserTesting University platform.

"I've found UserTesting University to be an excellent way to learn all about the UserTesting platform, allowing me to create the most useful tests and gain good actionable insights for my team," said Penny Rance, UX Researcher at the Post Office Ltd. "The content covers everything you would want to know-whether you're a beginner or experienced researcher."

UserTesting University Live enables teams to learn and engage in courses virtually from wherever they are working while continuing to support the educational needs and learning styles of customers everywhere. From first-time users to the most experienced power users, live virtual training sessions are now offered for onboarding, product deep dives, best practices, and more, and with the added benefit of being able to field questions and collaborate with peers live. UserTesting University Live is part of a growing effort to scale human insights across an organization-quickly onboard new teams, and empower more people at the company to access and use customer feedback to build more human-centered products, services, and experiences.

With UserTesting University Live, customers will be able to:

Gain unlimited access to all live sessions that support varying skill levels, from beginner to advanced

Learn from experts with deep expertise of the UserTesting platform

Network live with peers during collaborative learning sessions

Participate in live Q&A to ensure attendees get their most pressing questions answered in real-time

Onboard new team members and continue to develop their skills over time

"Our goal is to empower all of our customers to explore, learn, and grow their skills with UserTesting. It is our job to help make this experience as easy and engaging as possible bygiving all of our customers unlimited access to courses and curriculum that will set them up for success, now, and in the future," said Matt Zelen, CCO of UserTesting. "Our focus is, and should always be, on our customers. We want to provide them with the tools and resources they need to do the best work of their careers."

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital, and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has more than 1,500 subscription customers, including more than half of the world's top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200616005319/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

UserTesting, Inc.

Chris Halcon

415-699-0553

chalcon@usertesting.com

UK Media Contact:

UserTesting, Inc.

Amy Kelly

+44 (0)77 1862 3019

akelly@usertesting.com