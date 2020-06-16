Technavio has been monitoring the system integration services market for industrial automation market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 491.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Access Automation Pvt. Ltd., ACS INDIA, Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd., Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd., Axcend Automation and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., BASE Automation Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Captronic Systems Pvt. Ltd., John Wood Group Plc, Servilink System Ltd., and SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing plant complexities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Process Industry
- Discrete Industry
- Service
- Software Integration Services
- Hardware Integration Services
- Consulting Services
System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The system integration services market for industrial automation market in India report covers the following areas:
- System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market Size in India
- System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market Trends in India
- System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market Analysis in India
This study identifies shortage of skilled workforce as one of the prime reasons driving the system integration services market for industrial automation market growth in India during the next few years.
System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist system integration services market growth for industrial automation market in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the system integration services market for industrial automation market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the system integration services market for industrial automation market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of system integration services market vendors for industrial automation market in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Process industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Discrete industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service placement
- Software integration services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware integration services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consulting services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Access Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- ACS INDIA
- Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- Axcend Automation and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- BASE Automation Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Captronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- John Wood Group Plc
- Servilink System Ltd.
- SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
