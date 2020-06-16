Traders can now work with Transaction Network Services (TNS) to access market data and trading services at one of Europe's largest stock exchanges after the firm became a recognised service provider for the Swiss Stock Exchange.

"We are delighted to welcome TNS as a registered service provider for our exchange," said Gregor Braun, Head of Sales for Switzerland Europe, Securities Exchanges at SIX. "TNS' reputation for fast, resilient and secure market data services makes it a strong partner for our exchange participants as we continue to target growth. A key strategic aim for SIX Swiss Exchange is to make it easier and more efficient to trade on our markets, and we're confident that adding TNS to the range of options available will contribute significantly to this."

"SIX is a valuable addition to our connected financial community of interest," said Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS. "As an innovative pillar of the European trading landscape, the Swiss Stock Exchange has developed as a highly liquid and efficient marketplace for Swiss and international securities. It is very rewarding to make this announcement and welcome SIX traders to our community."

TNS' high performance network can provide access to market data from over 60 exchanges, ECNs and ATSs globally, as well as from a range of leading vendors. Accessing market data via TNS is typically more cost effective than traders procuring their own connections as TNS passes on the cost efficiencies gained by leveraging shared connectivity.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. TNSXpress, the company's infrastructure as a service (IaaS) managed colocation platform, includes the unsurpassed, ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity technology and robust global market data services. TNS' solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About SIX

SIX operates and develops infrastructure services in the Securities Exchanges, Banking Services and Financial Information business units with the aim of raising efficiency, quality and innovative capacity across the entire value chain of the Swiss financial center. The company is owned by its users (122 banks). With a workforce of some 2,600 employees and a presence in 20 countries, it generated operating income of CHF 1.13 billion and Group net profit of CHF 120.5 million in 2019. www.six-group.com

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions.?TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services?and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial?services and telecommunications solutions to the?world's?most prestigious companies.??

Founded in 1990 in the US?and headquartered in Reston,?Virginia,?TNS?provides an extensive portfolio of services to customers in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region with its reach extending to many more.?For more information about TNS?Financial Services offerings?visit?www.tnsxpress.com?or go to our media center for our latest news?www.tnsi.com/media-center/?

