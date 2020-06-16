Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

The current landscape in the oil and gas sector is pressurizing players in the industry to re-evaluate their operations. Furthermore, oil and gas companies are also driven by cost-containment and sustainability challenges. To deliver and maintain a superior level of operational excellence, it is imperative for oil and gas companies to consider some critical factors including safety, reliability, productivity, and cost optimization. These factors play a crucial role in determining the economic viability of a drilling program in a given set of market conditions. At the same time, the growing level of complexity and scrutiny in the sector is increasingly creating roadblocks for companies in the sector to extract maximum benefits from the available opportunities for revenue growth.

Oil and gas companies are also faced with the challenge of altering and realigning their operations with the rapidly changing market variables. These factors coupled with a cut-throat market competition are driving a renewed focus on achieving operational excellence among oil and gas operators.

Designing and executing an effective strategy requires oil and gas companies to have a clear understanding of the rapid market changes.

According to experts at Infiniti Research, some of the other operational excellence challenges facing oil and gas companies include:

Gaining visibility into complex operations

Dependency on third party suppliers

Employee onboarding, retention, and training

