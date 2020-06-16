Metal-Air Battery Market Worth $842 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Metal-air Battery Market with COVID-19 Update by Metal (Zinc, Aluminum, Lithium, Iron), Voltage (Low, Medium, High), Application (Electric Vehicles, Military Electronics, Electronic Devices, Stationary Power), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Metal-Air Battery Market size is estimated to grow from USD 438 million in 2020 to USD 842 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0%. Growing demand for high-capacity, safe, cost-effective, and eco-friendly energy storage solutions is one of the factors fueling the growth of this market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=90446479

"Zinc-air batteries accounted for largest share of metal-air battery market in 2019."

Zinc-air batteries accounted for the largest share of the metal-air battery market in 2019. The lightweight of zinc-air batteries and the ease of use in devices such as hearing aids and watches are likely to drive their demand. High energy storage density and the flat drain curve of these batteries make them an ideal power supply solution for such electronic devices. Zinc-air batteries are also used in navigation aid systems and remote railway signaling.

"Market for high-voltage (above 36 V) metal-air batteries is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

The market for high-voltage metal-air batteries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth is anticipated due to several advantages offered by high-voltage metal-air batteries that include longer operational life, higher power, and more safety than lead-acid batteries. High-voltage metal-air batteries feature built-in stationary power storage and grid storage applications that keep the batteries running at peak performance while preventing overheating and maximizing cell cycle life.

"Electronic devices accounted for largest share of metal-air battery market in 2019"

The electronic devices application held the largest share of the metal-air battery market in 2019. The miniaturization of electronic devices and the growing demand for high-energy-density, clean, and low-cost batteries are a few of the factors driving the demand for metal-air batteries for electronic devices. Presently, lithium-ion batteries are used in most of the electronic devices as a portable power source. However, in the next 10 years, metal-air batteries are more likely to be preferred because of their features, such as high-energy-density, low-cost, safe, and non-flammable operation. Metal-air batteries are also eco-friendly, which makes them widely acceptable to electronic device manufacturers.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metal-air Battery Market"

102 - Tables

32 - Figures

150 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=90446479

"Market in Europe is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

The metal-air battery market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of a tech-savvy population with high disposable income and a huge demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics are leading to advancements in metal-air batteries, which are expected to fuel the market growth in Europe. Several initiatives taken by the governments and authorities in the region to develop metal-air batteries include ZAESS project, Development of electrically rechargeable zinc-air batteries (European Commission), ZAS project, and Powair project. All these initiatives have collectively helped in creating significant growth in the regional metal-air battery industry.

NantEnergy Inc. (US), Phinergy (Israel), Log 9 Materials (India), Arotech Corporation (US), PolyPlus Battery Company (US), Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. (Japan), GP Batteries International Limited. (Hong Kong), Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (Canada), and Energizer Holdings, Inc. (US) are a few of the key players in the metal-air battery market.

Related Reports:

Silicon Battery Market by Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, 10,000-60,000 mAh, and 60,000 mAh & Above), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Energy, and Medical Devices), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Battery Technology Market by Technology Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, Other Battery Technologies), Application (Power & Utilities, Transportation, Consumer Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/metal-air-battery-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/metal-air-battery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg