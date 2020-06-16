Growth in Automotive Manufacturing in Asia Pacific to Spur Strides in Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market, Global Valuation to Climb to US$ 115.1 Bn by 2027, Projects TMR

Adoption of Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) in Automated Control of Lathes and Milling Machines Accounts for High Revenue Potential; CNC Market Expected to Register a CAGR of 6.7% During 2019-2027

Wide-scale Autorotation in Power Sector Drives Demand for CNC Machines, Integration of 3D printing with CNC Technologies Key Advancement

ALBANY, New York, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployment of computer numerical controls (CNC) technologies has reduced production times and human errors and increased precision of numerous complex industrial machinery such as lathes and milling machines. Technologies in the CNC market have been key enabler for automation in industrial machinery in manufacturing sectors.

The global computer numerical controls market stood at US$ 64.0 bn in 2018 and is projected to climb to revenues to ~US$ 115.1 bn by 2027. The market is expected to clock a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2027.

Key Findings of Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Report

Of all the types, lathe machines led the CNC market in 2019; the segment is expected to retain its lead due to extensive application

Milling machines segment is expected to rise at promising growth rate on account of versatility of these with several materials

Among the various applications, industrial segment led the global market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2027

Of all the regions, Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 with ~35.0%

led the market in 2018 with ~35.0% North America market has largely matured; nevertheless, opportunities to remain substantial during forecast period

Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Some of the key growth dynamics in the CNC market are:

The drive for automated manufacturing in various industries is a key trend driving the expansion of the CNC market.

Industries, notably automotive, have increasingly adopted automated machine control technologies to improve operational efficiencies and reduce overall costs.

In numerous developing and developed countries around the world, growing emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing has spurred growth in the CNC market.

Over the past few years, deployment of 3D manufacturing technologies have been at the forefront for industries, bolstering demand for CNC.

Key Impediments for Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Players

Despite the attractive potential of CNC in industrial automation, such technologies require substantial investment. The maintenance and servicing is also cost-intensive, resulting in small-scale enterprises to avoid the adoption. All these are proving to significantly constrain the growth of the CNC market.

On the other hand, the incredible drive for efficiency gains is a key business proposition for the rise in demand in the CNC market.

Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market: Regional Landscape

Owing to rapid uptake of industrial automation systems in parts of North America, opportunities in the regional market have seemingly matured.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific has witnessed the rise of several new avenues for various manufacturing sectors to use CNC for the control of heavy industrial machinery. Also, the drive for reducing the carbon footprint of economies has gravitated manufacturing industries to increasingly adopt automation for operating their machinery. These have also in recent years set their sights on Asia Pacific due to the gains of low cost of production.

The global computer numerical controls (CNC) market can be segmented as follows:

By Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Lasers

Grinding Units

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Power & Energy

Defense & Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

